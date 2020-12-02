e-paper
Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Bengal Education Minister to SSC candidates

Around 100 School Service Commission (SSC) candidates, awaiting appointments for a long time in upper primary schools in state, are on a sit-in before state Education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan since Tuesday evening.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 20:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
         

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the government will act in a prompt manner.

“I have told them we will ensure the government will promptly act once the Hon’ble court issues any order. We will not be found wanting,” he said.

A delegation met the Education Minister on Wednesday afternoon A spokesman of the agitating SSC candidates said during the one-hour discussion Chatterjee cited cases filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding SSC appointments as the reason behind the delay in the appointments of a large number of teachers in upper primary schools.

“We will continue to sit here peacefully till there is a favourable development with regard to our demands,” the spokesman said.

A School Education department official said the minister met a four-member representation of the agitating SSC candidates and urged them to withdraw the sit-in but they refused.

