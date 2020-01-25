e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Govt won’t let universities become a ‘center of politics’: HRD minister

Govt won’t let universities become a ‘center of politics’: HRD minister

“We cannot keep our students entangled in petty issues. We will not let universities become a center of politics. We will never allow it,” said Pokhriyal while speaking to media persons here.

education Updated: Jan 25, 2020 09:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Srinagar
Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank(HT file)
         

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that the government will not let universities become the “centre of politics”.

“We cannot keep our students entangled in petty issues. We will not let universities become a center of politics. We will never allow it,” said Pokhriyal while speaking to media persons here.

The Minister’s remarks comes during his visit to Srinagar as he was a part of the Centre’s special public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir under which the delegation of cabinet ministers is supposed to interact with the people and educate them about various schemes of the government.

They will also disseminate information about the importance of the Centre’s policies for the overall development of the Union Territory and its people along with the steps taken by the government particularly in the past five months after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

tags
top news
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News