GTU diploma, PDDC and BPH December 2018 exam result declared at gtu.ac.in

The Gujarat Technological University (GTU) on Wednesday announced the results of Diploma 5th semester regular and remedial exams. They have also declared the PDDC Semester 7 remedial and regular results. Apart from this, BPH semester 6 remedial results have also been announced. All these examinations were held in December 2018.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting theofficial website of Gujarat Technological University.

Here are the direct link to check the results:

Result of DIPL SEM 5 - Remedial (DEC 2018) Exam

Result of DIPL SEM 5 - Regular (DEC 2018) Exam

Result of PDDC SEM 7 - Remedial (DEC 2018) Exam

Result of PDDC SEM 7 - Regular (DEC 2018) Exam

Result of BPH SEM 6 - Remedial (DEC 2018) Exam

Check your result by keying in your enrolment number or seat number, captcha code and click on search.

Download the result on your computer and take a printout too.

Note: The online re-check/re-assess(Last Date for Student is 11 Feb 2019, Last date for Institute: 12 Feb 2019.)

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 17:10 IST