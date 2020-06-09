e-paper
Home / Education / Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, here’s how to check

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, here’s how to check

GSEB 10th Board Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org.

education Updated: Jun 09, 2020 07:35 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GSEB Class 10 result 2020 declared. (HT file)
GSEB 10th Board Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Tuesday announced the results of Class 10 or SSC examination on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org.

As per the notification released on June 8, the date of the scorecard or mark sheet distribution of GSEB SSC students will be announced later on the board’s official website.

Earlier on May 17, the board had released the GSEB class 12 science exam results on its official website. This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam.

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2020 Live Updates

How to check the results:

1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’

3. Key in your roll number and other log in details

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

Direct link to check GSEB SSC Result 2020

