Declared: GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Live Updates| Gujarat Board SSC Result out now at gseb.org
GSEB SSC Results 2020 Live Updates: Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 has been declared at gseb.org.Check latest updates here.
-
08:07 am IST
GSEB SSC Result 2020 out: Who have qualified
-
08:03 am IST
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Supplementary exam dates
-
08:00 am IST
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Results available on other sites
-
07:56 am IST
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Marksheet after lockdown
-
07:50 am IST
Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 declared, how to check
-
07:48 am IST
GSEB SSC result 2020: Gujarat Board has already declared science result
-
07:45 am IST
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage
-
07:41 am IST
GSEB class 10th result 2020: Around 11 lakh students had appeared
-
07:37 am IST
GSEB SSC Results 2020: Direct link here
-
07:24 am IST
GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, direct link here
-
07:19 am IST
GSEB SSC Result 2020: When and where to check
-
07:15 am IST
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2020 to be declared soon
GSEB SSC Results 2020 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today on its official website. Earlier it was scheduled to be announced at 8 am but the link to check result has been activated early. Candidates who have taken the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates about the results, toppers, pass percentage etc. Follow the liveblog for all details and updates.
GSEB SSC Result 2020 out: Who have qualified
Students of Gujarat Board class 10th exam must obtain a minimum of Grade D to qualify. Those who have got E1 or E2 will have to appear for GSEB supplementary exam to improve their marks.
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Supplementary exam dates
Gujarat Board has declared the SSC Results. Students who could not qualify the SSC exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. GSEB will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in the state.
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Results available on other sites
Gujarat Board has declared its SSC Results online at gseb.org. The results can also be checked at other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com
GSEB SSC Result 2020: Marksheet after lockdown
The Gujarat Board will provide the hardcopy of marksheet after the lockdown is lifted completely and the school offices reopen.
Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 declared, how to check
How to check the GSEB SSC results:
1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’
3. Key in your roll number and other log in details
4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.
GSEB SSC result 2020: Gujarat Board has already declared science result
Earlier on May 17, GSEB had released its class 12 science exam results on its official website at gseb.org. This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam. Last year, the pass percentage was 71.90%.
Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage
In the year 2019 a total of 66.97 per cent students had passed the SSC exam. Out of the total 8,28,944 registered students, 8,22,823 appeared for the exam and 5,51,023 students passed it.
GSEB class 10th result 2020: Around 11 lakh students had appeared
Nearly 11 lakh students had taken the SSC exam this year. The result is now available now at gseb.org. Check details here.
GSEB SSC Results 2020: Direct link here
Students can check their GSEB SSC Results 2020 by click on the direct link. Click here to get the direct link to check your Gujarat Board 10th result 2020. Key in your seven digit seat number.
GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, direct link here
Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB SSC 10th result today at gseb.org. Candidates have to key in their seat number to check their results. Click here to check GSEB SSC Result 2020.
GSEB SSC Result 2020: When and where to check
Gujarat Board SSC result 2020 will be declared shortly. The GSEB SSC Result 2020 can be checked at 8 am on the official website at gseb.org. Check details here.
GSEB Gujarat Board SSC Result 2020 to be declared soon
The Gujarat Board will declare the SSC or class 10th result 2020 today at 8 am. Stay tuned for more updates.