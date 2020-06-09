Declared: GSEB Class 10th Result 2020 Live Updates| Gujarat Board SSC Result out now at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Results 2020 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today on its official website. Earlier it was scheduled to be announced at 8 am but the link to check result has been activated early. Candidates who have taken the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates about the results, toppers, pass percentage etc. Follow the liveblog for all details and updates.

08:07 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020 out: Who have qualified Students of Gujarat Board class 10th exam must obtain a minimum of Grade D to qualify. Those who have got E1 or E2 will have to appear for GSEB supplementary exam to improve their marks.





08:03 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020: Supplementary exam dates Gujarat Board has declared the SSC Results. Students who could not qualify the SSC exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. GSEB will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in the state.





08:00 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Results available on other sites Gujarat Board has declared its SSC Results online at gseb.org. The results can also be checked at other websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com





07:56 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020: Marksheet after lockdown The Gujarat Board will provide the hardcopy of marksheet after the lockdown is lifted completely and the school offices reopen.





07:50 am IST Gujarat Board class 10th result 2020 declared, how to check How to check the GSEB SSC results: 1. Students can visit the official website at gseb.org 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’ 3. Key in your roll number and other log in details 4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen 5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.





07:48 am IST GSEB SSC result 2020: Gujarat Board has already declared science result Earlier on May 17, GSEB had released its class 12 science exam results on its official website at gseb.org. This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam. Last year, the pass percentage was 71.90%.





07:45 am IST Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage In the year 2019 a total of 66.97 per cent students had passed the SSC exam. Out of the total 8,28,944 registered students, 8,22,823 appeared for the exam and 5,51,023 students passed it.





07:41 am IST GSEB class 10th result 2020: Around 11 lakh students had appeared Nearly 11 lakh students had taken the SSC exam this year. The result is now available now at gseb.org. Check details here.





07:37 am IST GSEB SSC Results 2020: Direct link here Students can check their GSEB SSC Results 2020 by click on the direct link. Click here to get the direct link to check your Gujarat Board 10th result 2020. Key in your seven digit seat number.





07:24 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020 declared at gseb.org, direct link here Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB SSC 10th result today at gseb.org. Candidates have to key in their seat number to check their results. Click here to check GSEB SSC Result 2020.





07:19 am IST GSEB SSC Result 2020: When and where to check Gujarat Board SSC result 2020 will be declared shortly. The GSEB SSC Result 2020 can be checked at 8 am on the official website at gseb.org. Check details here.



