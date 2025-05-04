Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025 Date and Time: GSEB 12th Science, General & Vocational marks releasing on May 5

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, is set to release the results of Gujarat HSC or Class 12 board examinations on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Once released, students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results on the official website at gseb.org. Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025 Date and Time: GSEB 12th Science, General & Vocational marks will be out on May 5. (File photo)

The results will be out for Gujarat 12th Science, General and Vocational examinations.

As per the board, students will be able to check their results by entering the seat number of the exam.

In addition, students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

The board said that the notification regarding marksheet, certificate and SR to school will be shared later.

besides, a circular containing the necessary instructions for post-examination verification, paper verification, name correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination will be published later, and sent to the schools along with the marks sheet and certificate.

The GSEB HSC examination was conducted from February 27 and ended on March 13, 2024.

GSEB HSC Results 2025: Here’s how to check Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2025 when released:

Visit the official website of UP Board results at gseb.org. Click on the GSEB HSC or Class 12 results link available on the home page. On the new page, candidates will have to enter their credentials and click on submit. Check the result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of GSEB.