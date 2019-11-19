e-paper
Gujarat government to ban sale of junk food in and around schools

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recommended a ban on sale of food high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) in schools and the state government is in the process of framing draft rules for the same.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Gujarat government to ban sale of junk food in and around schools. (Representational image)
Gujarat government to ban sale of junk food in and around schools. (Representational image)
         

The Gujarat government is in the process of banning sale of junk food in schools as well as in the 50-meter area around them to encourage consumption of healthy food among children.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recommended a ban on sale of food high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) in schools and the state government is in the process of framing draft rules for the same.

To promote healthy food eating habits among children, a ban has to be imposed on sale of food with high fat, sugar and salt in school canteens as well as in the 50-meter area around schools.

“That means junk food items cannot be sold in and around schools of the state, Commissioner of Food Safety and Food and Drug Control Administration H G Koshia said.

Advertisements of junk food will also not be allowed in and around schools, he said, adding that FSSAI, India’s regulator for the food industry, has recommended a ban on sale of junk food in schools.

The step has been taken to promote eating of healthy food from childhood so that the problems like obesity and diseases caused by consumption of junk food can be controlled, Koshia said.

The draft rules will be circulated among stake-holders like schools, food business operators and others and their opinion will be sought before implementing the ban, officials said.

The FSSAI has formed draft regulations titled ‘Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and healthy diets for School Children) Regulations, 2019’.

