Haryana Board timetable 2019 released at hpbose.org, check direct links here

HImachal Pradesh Board School Education (HPBOSE) has released the timetable for Class 10 and 12 board exams, 2019.

The class 10 board exams will begin on March 7 and conclude on March 20. Class 12 board exams will be held between March 6 and 29, 2019. Candidates can check the exam timetable at hpbose.org

HPBOSE exams for class 10 and 12will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 8.45am to 12 noon for and candidates having regular/compartment/improvement/additional subjects. The afternoon shift will be held between 1.45pm to 5 pm for all state open school candidates.

Direct link to HP BOSE Board Exam 2019 Date Sheet for Class 10

Direct link to HP BOSE Board Exam 2019 Date Sheet for Class 12

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 15:30 IST