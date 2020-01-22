e-paper
Home / Education / Haryana NTSE Level 1 Results 2019 declared, here’s list of selected candidates

Haryana NTSE Level 1 Results 2019 declared, here’s list of selected candidates

NTSE Level 1 Results 2019 : Haryana State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the result of NTSE Level 1 examination.

education Updated: Jan 22, 2020 11:29 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students who had appeared in the Haryana National Talent Search Level 1 Examination can check their results by visiting the Haryana SCERT website at scertharyana.gov.in.
Students who had appeared in the Haryana National Talent Search Level 1 Examination can check their results by visiting the Haryana SCERT website at scertharyana.gov.in.
         

Haryana State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has announced the result of NTSE Level 1 examination. The NTSE (2019-20) Stage-I examination was held on November 3, 2019.

Students who had appeared in the National Talent Search Level 1 Examination can check their results by visiting the Haryana SCERT website at scertharyana.gov.in.

Steps to check NTSE exam results conducted by Haryana SCERT (Declared on January 21):

1) Visit the official website of SCERT Haryana

2) Click on the link ‘Result of NTSE Level-1 Exam -2019 conducted on November 3,2019’

3) A new pdf page containing ‘List of Selected candidates in NTSE level- I Exam’ will open

These shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear in NTSE LEVEL-II EXAM 2020. The NTSE LEVEL-II EXAM 2020 will be held on May 10. The admit card of the recommended candidates for appearing in Level 2 examinations can be downloaded from the NCERT website in the month of April.

 

National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) is a National-Level Scholarship Program at the Secondary School level to identify and recognise students with high intellect and academic talent. NTSE is conducted every year at Two levels - Stage-I (State Level), conducted by the States/Union Territories and Stage-II (National Level), conducted by NCERT.

Hindustantimes

The objective of the two-tier examination is to identify the talented students who have a special aptitude for Sciences, Mathematics, Social Sciences and questions based on Analytical Reasoning.

