Home / Education / Haryana to open more ‘Sanskriti Model Schools’, says Education minister

Haryana to open more ‘Sanskriti Model Schools’, says Education minister

education Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:10 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal.
Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal.(HT file)
         

The Haryana government has decided to open more ‘Sanskriti Model Schools’ in the state to further improve the quality of education, Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday.

At present, 22 such schools are operational in the state, he told reporters here after a meeting of MLAs of the BJP and its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The meeting discussed the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) of the Centre unveiled a week ago and other issues.

Pal, who is the state education minister, said that a total of 104 Sanskriti Model Schools will be operational once more schools are opened.

These schools will further improve the quality of education in the state, he said.

Pal said the Haryana government has also decided to open 1,000 playway schools to provide quality education and learning among children aged between three to six years.

Recently, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed officers to upgrade anganwadi centres, which are currently running inside the premises of primary schools, into smart learning play ways.

The chief minister had said the curriculum of these schools should be designed in the form of animations and audio-visuals to help children enhance their cognitive learning.

top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged, says RBI after MPC meeting
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
