Haryana to open more ‘Sanskriti Model Schools’, says Education minister

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:10 IST

The Haryana government has decided to open more ‘Sanskriti Model Schools’ in the state to further improve the quality of education, Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Wednesday.

At present, 22 such schools are operational in the state, he told reporters here after a meeting of MLAs of the BJP and its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The meeting discussed the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) of the Centre unveiled a week ago and other issues.

Pal, who is the state education minister, said that a total of 104 Sanskriti Model Schools will be operational once more schools are opened.

These schools will further improve the quality of education in the state, he said.

Pal said the Haryana government has also decided to open 1,000 playway schools to provide quality education and learning among children aged between three to six years.

Recently, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed officers to upgrade anganwadi centres, which are currently running inside the premises of primary schools, into smart learning play ways.

The chief minister had said the curriculum of these schools should be designed in the form of animations and audio-visuals to help children enhance their cognitive learning.