e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Hindu College alumni providing aid of Rs 20,000 to needy students

Hindu College alumni providing aid of Rs 20,000 to needy students

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Delhi University’s Hindu College has set up a ‘pandemic study grant’ to provide financial support of the full annual fees of Rs 20,000 to all needy student in the college amid the coronavirus outbreak.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:22 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Hindu College
Hindu College
         

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Delhi University’s Hindu College has set up a ‘pandemic study grant’ to provide financial support of the full annual fees of Rs 20,000 to all needy student in the college amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hindu College OSA, in a press release dated November 26, said that this initiative will help students belonging to families whose annual income is under Rs 5 lakhs and will provide a one-time study grant up to Rs 20,000 to cover the annual fee as “the pandemic has created major problems for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and they are facing a huge challenge in paying the College Annual Fees.”

“The students, who would like to apply for this assistance can submit their application, along with Family Income Certificate to Mahesh Rawat, Accounts Department, Hindu College or on his email maheshrawathinducollege@gmail.com,” the release read.

Association president Ravi Burman said that in the long-term, the alumni are planning an “OSA - Principal PC Verma Study Grant Fund’ which will disburse annual college fees to select needy students every year”.

The association is also collecting donations for the fund.

“Alumni are requested to contribute to this fund and can do so by sending a cheque in favour of ‘Old Students Association, Hindu College’ or by making the Donation online on our alumni portal. All such donations will be eligible for tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act,” the association said.

top news
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Farmers to be allowed into Delhi, says top cop, identifies protest site for them
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
PDP’s youth wing chief sent to NIA custody for alleged links with Hizbul
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In