How to do well both in board exams and NEET

The class 12 medical aspirants have to deal with conflict of priorities at this juncture. The students need to focus on the board exams as well as continue to maintain momentum for NEET preparation. At the outset, the conflicting priorities might seem overwhelming but with meticulous planning and execution discipline the students can do well in both the exams. The students should approach the board exam with the mindset that it is going to complement the NEET preparation.

The focus of this article is to provide insight on how to plan the effort with the dual objective of achieving success in both the board exam and the NEET.

Board exam preparation Plan – Continue to maintain momentum for NEET Given that the board exam has commenced, the students need to move from concept based learning to a form of learning which will maximize their performance in board exam.

Having identified their strengths and weaknesses during the weeks preceding the board exams, it is an opportune moment for the students to iron out their weaknesses during the last leg of board exam preparation. Based on the board exam schedule published, for majority of the boards, a student can expect a gap ranging from 3 to 5 days between the exams for all the core subjects. During the intervening period of 3 to 5 days between exams for the core subjects, the first day needs to be spent on strengthening all the weak areas.

During the remaining period, an end to end revision of all the topics needs to be done. Except for the day prior to the exam, one should be willing to put in a lot of concerted effort on a daily basis. The students should ensure that they have sufficient breaks between study sessions so that the mind does not get fatigued. The study sessions should include a good mix of theory, problem solving and revising all the questions which have appeared in the last 5 years board paper. The problem solving study sessions will help the student to sustain the NEET preparation especially in Physics and Chemistry. On the day prior to the exam, the student should make sure that the mind is stress free. Popular stress busters like listening to music, watching one’s favorite channel on TV will have a calming influence on the mind.

Study sessions should be restricted to a maximum of three hours on the day prior to the exam. One should make sure to get a good night sleep, at least 8 hours the night before the exam.

After the completion of board exams, the focus should shift towards strengthening the strong areas in the next one month in order to maximize the scoring potential. Immediately after the completion of board exam, revise the 11th standard syllabus. On a daily basis, unit tests should be taken to identify sub-topics where there is scope for improvement. On a weekly basis, take NEET simulated mock tests to formulate test taking strategies and improve time management. After revising the 11th standard syllabus, focus on revising 12th standard syllabus. During the last one week prior to the exam, take daily mock tests in order to fine tune the test taking strategies and to get into the groove for the exam. A day prior to the exam, do a review of the key concepts and formulae, ensure the mind stays calm and relaxed.

Having left no stone unturned in terms of proper planning and regimented execution of the plan, the student is all set to succeed in both the board exam and NEET exam. Good luck to the students to come out with flying colours in both the board exam and NEET exam.

(Author Anand Nagarajan is academic head for school division, T.I.M.E. Chennai. Views expressed here are personal)

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 18:44 IST