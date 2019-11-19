e-paper
HP Patwari answer key 2019 released at himachal.nic.in, here’s how to download

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 17, 2019. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key are advised to provide appropriate representations by November 20, 2019, till 5 pm.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:21 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Revenue department of the Government of Himachal Pradesh has released the answer key of combined screening test 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination for the posts of Patwari in Mohal and Settlement Departments can check the answer key online at, himachal.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on November 17, 2019. Candidates who want to challenge the answer key are advised to provide appropriate representations by November 20, 2019, till 5 pm. Candidates can send their objections via mail to dlr-hp@nic.in.

HP Patwari 2019 answer key: 

How to download the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down to Departments section and click on More

3.A new window will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the Revenue department

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key of Patwari Examination Mohal and Settlement Held On 17-11-2019 Hosted On 18-11-2019’

7.Answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

8.Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.

