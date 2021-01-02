e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Himachal Pradesh board exams to begin from May 4

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Himachal Pradesh board exams to begin from May 4

PBOSE Board Exams 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the class 10th and 12th board examination 2021 from May 4, 2021. Practical exams will be held between April 15 and 30. Datesheet will be released soon on the official website.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Nandini
HT Correspondent| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Shimla
HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam 2021
HPBOSE 10th, 12th exam 2021(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

HPBOSE Board Exams 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from May 4, 2021, state education minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Saturday.

Practical exams will be held between April 15 and 30 and the datesheet for the exams will be released soon at the official website.

This year the question paper of the examinations will be prepared by the schools, but the examinations will take place only on the dates fixed by the state board.

The decision was taken by the Himachal Pradesh government a couple of days after the Union education minister announced the dates of the CBSE Board exams. “Keeping in view the situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the state, the dates have been announced after discussions with HPBOSE, teachers and parents,” the minister said.

The minister said that strong security arrangements will be made in schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Examinations of non-board classes will be conducted by schools from April 10, 2021 to avoid crowding in the schools. Similarly, the board examinations of class 10th and 12th will be held through offline mode from May 4, 2021” said minister Thakur.

top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In