HPBOSE 10th, 12th Exams 2021: Himachal Pradesh board exams to begin from May 4

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:44 IST

HPBOSE Board Exams 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 from May 4, 2021, state education minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Saturday.

Practical exams will be held between April 15 and 30 and the datesheet for the exams will be released soon at the official website.

This year the question paper of the examinations will be prepared by the schools, but the examinations will take place only on the dates fixed by the state board.

The decision was taken by the Himachal Pradesh government a couple of days after the Union education minister announced the dates of the CBSE Board exams. “Keeping in view the situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the state, the dates have been announced after discussions with HPBOSE, teachers and parents,” the minister said.

The minister said that strong security arrangements will be made in schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Examinations of non-board classes will be conducted by schools from April 10, 2021 to avoid crowding in the schools. Similarly, the board examinations of class 10th and 12th will be held through offline mode from May 4, 2021” said minister Thakur.