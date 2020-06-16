e-paper
Home / Education / HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh class 12 results will not be declared today, says official

HP Board 12th Result 2020 update: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will not declare the class 12th result today. Refuting the speculations and media reports doing the rounds on internet, board officials have stated that the result will not be declared as the evaluation of answerscripts is still going on.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:27 IST
Naresh K Thakur| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
HPBOSE 12th result 2020
HPBOSE 12th result 2020(HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will not declare the class 12th result today. Refuting the speculations and media reports doing the rounds on internet, board chairman Suresh Kumar Soni on Tuesday told Hindustan Times that the result will not be announced today as the evaluation of answerscripts is still going on. The date will be announced only after the evaluation is complete.

HPBOSE 12th exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 27. However, some of the papers were cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus. This year, the evaluation process was delayed due to the lockdown. Students will be able to check their results online at hpbose.org after it is declared. Students are advised to check board website regularly for updates.

HPBOSE has already declared its class 10th exam results on June 9. Over 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11. Tanu of Kangra district has topped the state with 98.71% in class 10th exam.

How to check HPBOSE 12th result 2020 after it is declared:

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. HPBOSE Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out.

