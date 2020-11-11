HPBOSE SOS 10th Results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:38 IST

HPSOS 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the open school class 10th exam results on its official website. Candidates who have taken the HPSOS 10th exam can download their marksheet from the official website at hpbose.org. The HPBOSE had conducted for full subject, re-appear and additional exams in the month of September.

Direct link to check HPSOS 10th Result 2020

Candidates will have to follow these steps to check HPBOSE/ HPSOS Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org

2.Go to the Result tab, click on the link which reads “HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020”

3. Key in your HP SOS roll number

4. Your HPBOSE SOS 10th result September 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of your HPSOS 10th result September 2020