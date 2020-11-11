e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HPBOSE SOS 10th Results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s direct link

HPBOSE SOS 10th Results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s direct link

HPSOS 10th Results 2020 has been declared at hpbose.org. Here’s how to download the marks sheet. Direct link here.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPBOSE SOS 10th Results 2020 declared
HPBOSE SOS 10th Results 2020 declared(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

HPSOS 10th result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the open school class 10th exam results on its official website. Candidates who have taken the HPSOS 10th exam can download their marksheet from the official website at hpbose.org. The HPBOSE had conducted for full subject, re-appear and additional exams in the month of September.

Direct link to check HPSOS 10th Result 2020

Candidates will have to follow these steps to check HPBOSE/ HPSOS Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org

2.Go to the Result tab, click on the link which reads “HPSOS 10th (Full Sub, Re-Appear, Additional) Examination Result, September-2020”

3. Key in your HP SOS roll number

4. Your HPBOSE SOS 10th result September 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a print out of your HPSOS 10th result September 2020

top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In