HPBOSE SOS Class 12th result 2019 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:47 IST

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharmshala has declared the results of the Himachal Pradesh State open school Class 12th examination on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, hpbose.org.

Along with the result, the HP Board of school education has also released a detailed analysis of the examination. According to the notification, 10,167 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of which, 5,310 candidates have passed the examination taking the pass percentage to 52.3%. Whereas, the other 4,244 candidates have to ‘re-appear’ in the examination.

Candidates seeking re-evaluvation/re-examination can do so by getting in touch with their respective study centres online on or before November 18, 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘HPSOS 12th Examination Result, September-2019’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your roll number and log in

6.Your result will appear on the display screen

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.