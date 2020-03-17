e-paper
HPPSC judicial services prelims result 2019 declared, final answer key out at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the results of its judicial services prelims exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their scores online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the results of its judicial services prelims exam 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their scores online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC judicial services prelims exam was conducted on March 1, 2020. The HPPSC main exam will be conducted from March 30 to April 3, 2020.

A revised answer key has also been released for the exam on the official website.

“The roll numbers of qualified candidates and schedule for Himachal Pradesh Judicial Services (Main) examination is available on our website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and notice board of the Commission. It is further made clear that in case of any clarification, the candidates may contact the office of H.P. Public Service Commission on any working day from 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. on telephone numbers 0177-2624313 and Toll Free Number 1800-180-8004,” the notice reads.

How to check HPPSC Judicial Services Result:

Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Under the what’s new section, click on the link for judicial services scores

A PDF File will open

Search your roll number and see your scores

For revised answer key:

Visit the official website

Under the what’s new section, click on the link for judicial services revised answer key

A PDF file will open

Tally your answers with the answer key.

