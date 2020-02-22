e-paper
HPPSC Recruitment: Written test for Hindi lecturer’s post cancelled

HPPSC Recruitment: The commission took the decision in a meeting on Thursday after it found that some questions from the District Language Officer examination held in 2018 had been repeated in the February 16 test, he said.

education Updated: Feb 22, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
(Praful Gangurde)
         

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has cancelled a recently held test for the post of Lecturer (School New)-Hindi, its secretary, Rakhil Kahlon, said on Friday.

The commission took the decision in a meeting on Thursday after it found that some questions from the District Language Officer examination held in 2018 had been repeated in the February 16 test, he said.

The HPPSC has decided to re-conduct the test, for which a suitable date will shortly be intimated through its website, Kahlon said.  The candidates admitted to the cancelled test will be called to take the re-test, the HPPSC secretary added.  Examinees had brought the issue of repetition of questions to the commission’s notice.

