HPPSC SET answer key released, raise objections now

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:07 IST

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key of State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 held on July 14, 2019. The HPPSC SET 2018 answer key has been released for both Paper 1 and paper 2.

Candidates who have appeared in HPPSC SET 2018 can access the answer key on the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

How to access HPPSC SET Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the link for Answer Keys on the left of the page

Click on the link ‘Answer Key SET-2018 Paper-Ior Answer Key SET-2018 Paper-II’

Take Print Out of the answer keys and save it on your computer

Candidates can raise objection/s against the answer key/s if they desire. The objection/s, along with the documentary evidence should reach the HPPSC office by 5pm on July 24 2019. The objection should be raised in the proforma enclosed at the end of the keys and should be sent in person/by post or through courier. No e-mail/other mode of receipt of objections will be entertained.

