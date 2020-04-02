e-paper
Home / Education / HRD Minister chairs meeting with IITs directors to review preparedness on COVID-19

HRD Minister chairs meeting with IITs directors to review preparedness on COVID-19

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:06 IST

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:06 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday chaired a meeting with all 23 IITs directors through video conference to review the preparedness of institutions amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“The Minister expressed his desire and directed all the institutes to take care of the students, faculty and their family members and the contractual staff on the campus and ensure that they are not facing any problem,” said a release.

The HRD Minister also directed the institutes to ensure that the maximum number of students are covered through online courses.

“There should be a task force set up by every institute which should include psychologists to handle mental health issues. Regarding the issue of salary/pension/ scholarships of staff and students, he desired that they may be paid in time and there must not be any problem in this regard,” the release quoted Pokhriyal as saying.

The Minister appealed to all the institutes to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.

During the video conferencing, each of the IITs highlighted the facilities they are extending to the students, faculty, and staff and also to the contractual staff available on the campus.

The institutes said those who are on campus are being provided all possible help like food, security and at the same time social distancing is being maintained.

“Institutes are offering online courses for students who are not able to attend regular classes. Faculty Members have been directed to prepare and preserve the online material provided so that the students who do not have access to the Internet at present can use the same later on,” it added.

Coronavirus Live Updates Nizamuddin Coronavirus update Gujarat Covid-19 positive cases Yuvraj Singh Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa Kerala Coronavirus Cases India Lockdown Day 9 iPhone 9 Swara Bhasker

