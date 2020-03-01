e-paper
HRD Secretary Khare assures issues of DU’s ad-hoc teachers would be addressed

HRD Secretary Amit Khare had a detailed discussion with Delhi University Vice Chancellor S K Tyagi . Read on to know more...

education Updated: Mar 01, 2020 10:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD Secretary Amit Khare.
HRD Secretary Amit Khare. (File Photo)
         

The HRD ministry has asked the Delhi University to resolve the problems faced by ad-hoc teachers and also fill up the scores of vacant positions that lie unfilled in the country’s premier varsity.

HRD Secretary Amit Khare had a detailed discussion with Delhi University Vice Chancellor S K Tyagi on both these key matters.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new wing of the Shivaji College, Khare gave these details and asserted that teachers are the backbone of any education system and while working for quality education the challenges faced by the teaching community too need to be resolved.

The ad-hoc or temporary teachers of DU have been demanding that they be absorbed permanently and their tenure as ad-hoc teachers be counted as part of their total service.

Khare has met Tyagi and other officials from the university aiming to resolve the matter.

The ministry hadearlier offered a one-time relief to allow all ad hoc teachers of Delhi University to appear for interviews of permanent positions and DU to let the ad hoc teachers continue in their positions. The university was also directed to let ad hoc teachers continue in their positions till permanent positions are filled.

At the event, Khare also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji. It is pertinent that the new block is named after the revered warrior’s mother, he said. He pointed out that Shivaji’s mother played a great role in his upbringing.

Acccording to an official statement, Shivaji college is the second institution in DU to have a finance lab, a great advantage for the student to gain hands on knowledge of different processes.

