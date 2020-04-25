e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD wants universities to study how India handled 1918 Spanish flu, revived economy

HRD wants universities to study how India handled 1918 Spanish flu, revived economy

The ministry has also advised the universities to set up research teams and study the levels of awareness of COVID-19 in villages near their campuses.

education Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/ Ht photo)
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/ Ht photo)
         

The HRD Ministry has asked universities to study how India handled the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 and what measures were taken to boost the economy.

The ministry has also advised the universities to set up research teams and study the levels of awareness of COVID-19 in villages near their campuses.

“The HRD minister has desired that universities should study how India handled the 1918 pandemic (H1N1 Virus) and what measures were taken to boost the economy after the pandemic,” a senior ministry official said in a communication to the universities.

“It has also been desired that universities and institutions in India should study 5-6 villages adjoining or adopted by them regarding best works done in response to COVID-19. The study can be around what the awareness levels in the village are and how they withstood various challenges posed by COVID-19,” the official added.

The HRD Ministry has been encouraging academic institutions to make research contributions to aid the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 779 in the country on Saturday and the number of cases stood at 24,942, registering an increase of 56 fatalities and 1,490 cases since Friday evening.

The 56 deaths were the maximum reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,953, while 5,209 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, it added.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News