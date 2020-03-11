e-paper
Home / Education / HSL Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies of Junior Supervisor, Driver and other posts on offer

HSL Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies of Junior Supervisor, Driver and other posts on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies of Designer (Mechanical & Electrical), Junior Supervisor (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil), and various other.

education Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:47 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSL Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
HSL Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical), Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) (SR4), and various other posts on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 8, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hslvizag.in on or before April 7, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies of Designer (Mechanical & Electrical), Junior Supervisor (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil), and various other. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for Designer Gr-IV (Mechanical) (SR4), 3 for Designer Gr-IV (Electrical) (SR4), 7 for Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Mechanical) (SR4), 9 for Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Electrical) (SR4), 7 for Junior Supervisor Gr-III (Civil) (SR4), 9 for Office Assistant (Secretarial) Gr-V (SR3), 4 for Junior Fire Inspector Gr-IV (SR3), and 2 for Driver Grade V (SR2) (C&MD’s Secretariat).

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the Designer (Mechanical & Electrical), Driver, and Junior Supervisor (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil) the maximum age limit are 28 years as on April 7, 2020. For Office Assistant, the maximum age limit is 25 years, and for the Junior Fire Inspector, it is 30 years.

The upper age limit should not exceed 50 years for Ex-servicemen (ESM) after relaxing the extent of the number of years of service in the armed forces and additional age relaxation of 3 years.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200. No Application fee needs to pat for the SC/ST/PH & internal candidates.

Payment should be made only by way of Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favor of M/s. Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., payable at Visakhapatnam. Candidate should write his/her Name, and Registration Number generated at the time of online registration, Post applied with Post Code and Date of Birth on the backside of the DD.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

