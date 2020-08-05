HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared, 4800 candidates pass, check details here

education

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results of HSSC Clerk recruitment examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 4800 candidates for the document verification process which is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 7, 2020, through online mode.

“The candidates shall fill the scrutiny form online and upload all the required documents with scrutiny form from 05.08.2020 to 07.08.2020 after which link will be disabled,” reads the official notice.

The HSSC Clerk recruitment examination was conducted from September 21 to 23, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

In case a candidate does not fill and upload the documents online for Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

Here’s a direct link to check the HSSC Clerk result 2019.