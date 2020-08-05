e-paper
Home / Education / HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared, 4800 candidates pass, check details here

HSSC Clerk 2019 results declared, 4800 candidates pass, check details here

Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC Clerk recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HSSC Clerk 2019 results.(HT file )
         

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results of HSSC Clerk recruitment examination 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 4800 candidates for the document verification process which is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 7, 2020, through online mode.

“The candidates shall fill the scrutiny form online and upload all the required documents with scrutiny form from 05.08.2020 to 07.08.2020 after which link will be disabled,” reads the official notice.

The HSSC Clerk recruitment examination was conducted from September 21 to 23, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

In case a candidate does not fill and upload the documents online for Scrutiny of Documents , no further opportunity will be given thereafter.

Here’s a direct link to check the HSSC Clerk result 2019.

In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM performs Ram temple bhoomi pujan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
Accepted Bihar request for CBI probe into Sushant’s death, Centre to Supreme Court
On bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
‘Some moments are destined’: Kapil Sibal, Tharoor tweet ahead of historic Ram temple ceremony
In pics: Fireworks, havan as India celebrates historic Ram mandir event
Ramcharitmanas, congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said on Ayodhya bhoomi pujan
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
