HSSC Clerk final result 2020 declared, check merit list here

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:47 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result for the recruitment of Clerk under advertisement number 05/2019. Candidates who had taken the examination can check their result online on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the written examination from September 21 to 23. The commission had shortlisted 4800 candidates for the document verification process which was held from August 5 to 7, 2020, through online mode after which the final result has been published.

The recruitment drive aims at filling 4858 vacancies.for the post of clerk.

How to check HSSC clerk result:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

Click on public notice link

A PDF file will open.

Find your roll number in the merit list.