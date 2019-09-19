HSSC extends last date to apply for PGT, skill development dept and various other posts

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date of application for three recruitment drives. HSSC in an official notice has informed that the last dates to apply for recruitment under advt no. 12/ 2019, 13/2019 and 14/2019 have been extended.

Under advt no. 12/2019, HSSC had invited applications for recruitment on 3206 posts under skill development and industrial training department. The application process had begun on July 20 for which the last date was August 20, 2019. Now, the last date to apply for the same recruitment drive has been extended up to September 26, 2019.



Under advt no. 13/ 2019, HSSC had invited applications for the recruitment of 3864 posts of post graduate teacher (PGT). Last date to apply for the same has been extended from September 18 to 26, 2019. Now candidates can apply for 3864 PGT posts till September 26.

The subjects for which teachers are required include- Biology, Chemistry, commerce, computer science, English, fine arts, Hindi, History, Maths, Music, Physical Education and Urdu. There are a total of 3827 vacancies for these subjects including 37 vacancies for computer science subject for Mewat candidates only.

Moreover, HSSC has also extended the last date to apply for recruitment under advertisement no. 14/ 2019. Under this advertisement, 755 vacancies have been notified for various posts in various departments of Haryana Government. The last date to apply for this recruitment was September 22 which has been extended up to September 30.

The posts include Assistant Manager, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Programmer, Tubewell Operator, Legal Assistant, Senior Account Clerk, Assistant Draughtsman, Pipe Fitter and other posts.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 11:43 IST