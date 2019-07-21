HSSC Recruitment 2019: 3206 vacancies notified for engineer, computer operator, librarian and other skill- based posts
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment 3206 posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department against the advertisement number 12/2019.education Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:05 IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment 3206 posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department against the advertisement number 12/2019.
The online application process will begin from August 5 and close on August 20. The last date to pay application fee is August 24.
Interested people can apply online at hssc.gov.in. The link to apply will be activated on August 5, 2019.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts
Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts
Computer Instructor – 59 Posts
Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts
Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts
Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post
Librarian – 45 Posts
Turner Instructor – 93 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts
Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts
Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts
Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts
Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts
Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post
Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts
Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts
Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts
Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts
Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts
Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts
Storekeeper – 112 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor – 18 Posts
Age Limit:
17-42 years
HSSC Recruitment 2019:Selection Procedure
Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 90 marks and 10 marks will be counted on Socio-Economic criteria and experience
75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable.
25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.
Download official HSSC Recruitment notification here
First Published: Jul 21, 2019 14:05 IST