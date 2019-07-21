HSSC Recruitment 2019: 3206 vacancies notified for engineer, computer operator, librarian and other skill- based posts

education

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:05 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment 3206 posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department against the advertisement number 12/2019.

The online application process will begin from August 5 and close on August 20. The last date to pay application fee is August 24.

Interested people can apply online at hssc.gov.in. The link to apply will be activated on August 5, 2019.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts

Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts

Computer Instructor – 59 Posts

Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts

Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts

Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post

Librarian – 45 Posts

Turner Instructor – 93 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts

Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts

Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts

Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts

Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts

Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts

Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts

Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts

Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts

Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts

Storekeeper – 112 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor – 18 Posts

Age Limit:

17-42 years

HSSC Recruitment 2019:Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 90 marks and 10 marks will be counted on Socio-Economic criteria and experience

75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable.

25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

Download official HSSC Recruitment notification here

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 14:05 IST