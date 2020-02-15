HSSC PGT Recruitment: Over 3,000 teachers vacancies on offer

education

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:37 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is offering 3827 vacancies for the posts of post graduate teachers (PGT). The original notification was released in August and the application process was closed on September 5.

Now, the HSSC has planned to reopen the application window for the recruitment. Candidates who could not apply for the posts earlier can now do so. The application process will reopen on February 17 and it will close on March 5, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in.

Eligibility:

Candidate should have certificate of qualifying Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTtrT)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of concerned subject. “Good Academic Record” Candidates having 50% marks after taking average of any three examination from lOth/12th /Graduation/Post Graduation as the case may be. However the candidate must have at least 50% marks in Post-Graduation except PGT Computer Science and in case of PGT Computer Science, the candidate must have atleast 55% marks in Post Graduation/Graduation as the case may be.

Candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Pay Scale:

Pay matrix level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100).

Age Limit:

18-42 years

Mode of Selection:

Selection will be made on the basis of a written exam that carries 90 marks and socio-economic criteria that carries 10 marks. (for full details see official notification).