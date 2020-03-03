HSSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 1137 vacancies. 10th pass, graduates can apply

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:04 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment against 1137 vacancies today. There are various vacant posts in various departments that needs to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can apply for the posts online at hssc.gov.in

The online application process will conclude on March 24. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last day to apply for the posts.

Candidates who have passed the matric exam with ITI trade certificate can apply for various posts. Moreover, there are other posts for graduates as well. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Detail of Posts: Total 1137

Naib Tehsildar 6

Election Kanungo 21

Work Supervisor 117

Auto Diesel Mechanic 39

Carpenter 33

Plumber 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9

Surveyor 1

Painter 27

Mason 23

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 7

Lift Operator 2

Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 2

Chargeman (Electrical) 10

Electrician 115

Machine Tool Operator 7

Auto Electrician 11

Charge man Miscellaneous 11

Storekeeper 15

Fitter Heavy Machine 39

Supervisor 12

Blacksmith 6

Workshop Machinery Operator 14

Chargeman Heavy Plant 14

Inspector 32

Section Officer 5

Sub Station Generator Attendant 2

Electrician 4

Junior Mechanic 10

Accounts Clerk 11

Store Keeper 3

Store Clerk 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer 31

Account Assistant 2

Senior Mechanic 2

Marketing Assistant 4

TGT Punjabi 176

Turner Instructor, Theory 93

Fitter Instructor, Theory 144

Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14

Pharmacist 25

Laboratory Technician 28