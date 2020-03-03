HSSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 1137 vacancies. 10th pass, graduates can apply
HSSC Recruitment 2020: Online application process for 1137 vacancies begins today. Candidates who are 10th pass or holds bachelor’s degree can apply for the posts. Check details of posts, eligibility and official notification here.education Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:04 IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment against 1137 vacancies today. There are various vacant posts in various departments that needs to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can apply for the posts online at hssc.gov.in
The online application process will conclude on March 24. Candidates are advised not to wait for the last day to apply for the posts.
Candidates who have passed the matric exam with ITI trade certificate can apply for various posts. Moreover, there are other posts for graduates as well. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.
Detail of Posts: Total 1137
Naib Tehsildar 6
Election Kanungo 21
Work Supervisor 117
Auto Diesel Mechanic 39
Carpenter 33
Plumber 4
Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9
Surveyor 1
Painter 27
Mason 23
Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 7
Lift Operator 2
Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 2
Chargeman (Electrical) 10
Electrician 115
Machine Tool Operator 7
Auto Electrician 11
Charge man Miscellaneous 11
Storekeeper 15
Fitter Heavy Machine 39
Supervisor 12
Blacksmith 6
Workshop Machinery Operator 14
Chargeman Heavy Plant 14
Inspector 32
Section Officer 5
Sub Station Generator Attendant 2
Electrician 4
Junior Mechanic 10
Accounts Clerk 11
Store Keeper 3
Store Clerk 6
Assistant Seed Production Officer 31
Account Assistant 2
Senior Mechanic 2
Marketing Assistant 4
TGT Punjabi 176
Turner Instructor, Theory 93
Fitter Instructor, Theory 144
Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14
Pharmacist 25
Laboratory Technician 28