e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Hundreds of identical twins celebrate gadget-free day in Chennai school

According to the school administration, around 148 students from various schools across Velammal participated in the event to raise awareness about gadget addiction.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Hundreds of identical twins in Velammal school in Chennai celebrate gadget-free day on Saturday.
Hundreds of identical twins in Velammal school in Chennai celebrate gadget-free day on Saturday. (ANI)
         

In a bid to raise awareness about “correct use of smart devices” like mobile phone, computers, etc., hundreds of identical twins celebrated gadget-free day on Saturday at Velammal School here.

According to the school administration, around 148 students from various schools across Velammal participated in the event to raise awareness about gadget addiction.

“Today, we are celebrating the gadget-free day. Mobile phones have changed our lives so much. We want to be free from our gadgets. When smart devices come in our hands we completely separate from our surrounding,” Srinivasan, one of the participating students, told ANI.

He said that these smart devices affect our relationship and interaction with the people around us.

“Gadgets have created a distance between people. We just keep looking at our mobile phones and don’t interact with the people around us. This is wrong,” Srinivasan added.

Students were also seen performing, playing and posing for pictures.

Velammal is a school chain in Tamil Nadu, which has over a hundred identical twin students.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Devendra Fadnavis praises Bal Thackeray amid worsening of ties with Sena
Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins Sri Lanka presidential election
Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins Sri Lanka presidential election
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Ahead of winter session, leaders attend all-party meeting to thrash agenda
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
Rani Rampal’s India women’s hockey team has no fear in their minds
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News