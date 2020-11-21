e-paper
Home / Education / Hyderabad boy claims to be 'first Indian' to complete graduation at 14

Hyderabad boy claims to be 'first Indian' to complete graduation at 14

Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at the young age.

education Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Hyderabad
Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at he age of 14.
Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at he age of 14.
         

Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at the young age.

Jaiswal has completed his BA Mass Communication and Journalism Degree from Osmania University, which recently published its results.

Jaiswal said that he was the first boy in Telangana to pass Class 10 at the age of 9 years with 7.5 GPA.

“I have become the first boy in India to complete BA at the age of just 14 years. At 11 years of age, I was also the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination with 63 per cent,” said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal is also a national-level table tennis player.

“My parents are my teacher; with their support, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. I can type A to Z alphabet in just 1.72 seconds. I can tell multiplication tables up to 100. I can write with both hands. I am an international motivational speaker too,” he said.

“I want to become a doctor; so I will do MBBS,” he added.

His father Ashwini Kumar Jaiswal said every child has a special quality, so if parents pay personal attention towards their kids, every child can create history.

Mother Bhagyalakshmi told ANI said, “We always asked him to understand the subjects. He always asks us questions and we answer him practically.”

