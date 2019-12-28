Hyderabad girl bags Australian scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakhs

education

A 19-year-old Hyderabad girl has bagged ‘Change the World’ scholarship worth around Rs 60 lakh awarded by the University of Wollongong, Australia.

Srashta Vani Kolli, who has recently published her first poetry book titled “Wild Wings” said that she was selected for the prestigious scholarship after submitting a video application.

“For this scholarship, I had started process in March 2019. I had submitted a video application to the University on the topic ‘How I will change the world’. In my video, I had mentioned that I will change through my writing. One of my poetry books was released in 2018 and the writing has helped me a lot. I think I got selected to this scholarship due to this,” she told ANI.

Kolli said she is the first Indian who secured the scholarship from UOW this year and the money will reduce the burden of her parents.

The girl, who is pursuing law from the University of Reva in Bengaluru, will join the UOW in Australia in March 2020. Asha Kolli, mother of Srashta Vani Kolli said that she has always encouraged her to read books and consider this as a big reason behind her selection for the scholarship.

“We never forced her to do anything. We always encourage her to read books. That’s why she got the scholarship,” she said.

