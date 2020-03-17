IAF airmen recruitment test postponed in view of Coronavirus pandemic

education

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the test for airmen’s recruitment earlier scheduled from March 19-23 has been postponed tentatively to the last week of April.

Indian Air Force (IAF) spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee said: “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled test for Airmen recruitment (01/2020) planned to be held in 86 cities from March 19 -23 has been postponed tentatively to the last week of April this year.”

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease.

The government has decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.