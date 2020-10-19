e-paper
Home / Education / IAF congratulates Akanksha Singh for securing second rank in NEET 2020

IAF congratulates Akanksha Singh for securing second rank in NEET 2020

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday congratulated Akanksha Singh, who is the daughter of Retired sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao, for bagging the second rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) across the country.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:16 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday congratulated Akanksha Singh, who is the daughter of Retired sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao, for bagging the second rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) across the country.

“Congratulations Akanksha Singh, daughter of IAF veteran Sergeant Rajendra Kumar Rao (Retd), who has scored 100 per cent in NEET 2020. IAF wishes her the best for her future,” the IAF tweeted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the NEET 2020 results on Friday.

Akanksha, who belongs from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, along with Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab, emerged victorious, with perfect scores of 720/720.

The national-level entrance was conducted on September 13. NEET is an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by the NTA.

