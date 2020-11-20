IBPS clerk admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download prelims call letter

education

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:40 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday, November 20 released the admit card for IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2020. The IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 will be held on December 5, 12 and 13. The results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 is scheduled to be declared on December 31.

The admit card or call letter will be available for download until December 12.

Steps to download the admit card or call letter:

1) Go to IBPS’s official website

2) Click on link for download the call letter for CRP - CLERK -X - Preliminary Exam

3) You will be directed to a newlogin page

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

5) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

6) Carry it to the exam centre

The IBPS Clerk exam is conducted to recruit clerks in participating organizations/banks. The exam is being held to fill up more than 2500 vacancies of clerk.