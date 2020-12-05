e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020 begins today, here's what you should know

IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020 begins today, here’s what you should know

IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020: The total duration of the examination is 60 minutes. However, 20 minutes extra will be provided to the candidates with disability.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020.
IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020.
         

IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020: The IBPS Clerk Preliminary 2020 examination begins on Saturday, December 5.

The total duration of the examination is 60 minutes. However, 20 minutes extra will be provided to the candidates with disability. “The clock will be set at the server. The countdown timer in the top right corner of screen will display the remaining time available for you to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination,” reads the official notice.

The exam will also be held on December 12, and 13, 2020. The results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 is scheduled to be declared on December 31, 2020.

Here are some guidelines for candidates:

1. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

2. Mapping of ‘Candidate Roll Number and the Lab Number’ will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of entry of the candidate to the exam venue.

3. Candidate should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone

4. Wearing of face masks is mandatory at all times.

5. Candidate must have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone. The AarogyaSetu status must show the candidate’s risk factor. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on AarogyaSetu App will not be allowed entry.

