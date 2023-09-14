IBPS Clerk Prelims Results 2023 released at www.ibps.in, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam results today, September 14. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the prelims results from the official website at www.ibps.in. The examination was conducted in August 2023. Candidates will be able to download their results using their login credentials. Candidates will be able to download IBPS prelims results till September 21. IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Results 2023 released at www.ibps.in, download link here

IBPS Clerk Prelims result 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the CRP Clerical result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card for the IBPS clerk main examination will be released in September/ October. The IBPS clerk's main examination will be conducted in October 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 4045 posts in the organisation.

