e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

IBPS PO admit card 2019 released at ibps.in, check prelims exam pattern here

IBPS PO admit card 2019: IBPS has released the admit card for online preliminary exam for recruitment of probationary officer (PO) on its official website. Candidates can download the IBPS PO admit card 2019 from the website at ibps.in.

education Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:28 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS PO admit card out
IBPS PO admit card out(HT file)
         

IBPS PO admit card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card for online preliminary exam for recruitment of probationary officer (PO) on its official website. Candidates can download the IBPS PO admit card 2019 from the website at ibps.in.

The link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card will be active till October 19.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the e-admit card along with a recent passport style photo that has to be same as uploaded in the online application form affixed.  The admit card has to be brought to the exam center along with a photo identity proof such as PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer (on official letterhead)/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative (on official letterhead)/Identity Card issued by a recognised College/University/Aadhar/E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/Employee ID in original as well as a photocopy.

Exam Pattern:

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections namely English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

How to download IBPS PO admit card:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads “Download PO admit card’

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Affix a passport size photo on the admit card

Click here to download IBPS PO admit card 2019

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 09:24 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News