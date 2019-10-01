IBPS PO admit card 2019 released at ibps.in, check prelims exam pattern here

education

IBPS PO admit card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card for online preliminary exam for recruitment of probationary officer (PO) on its official website. Candidates can download the IBPS PO admit card 2019 from the website at ibps.in.

The link to download the IBPS PO Admit Card will be active till October 19.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the e-admit card along with a recent passport style photo that has to be same as uploaded in the online application form affixed. The admit card has to be brought to the exam center along with a photo identity proof such as PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter’s Card/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer (on official letterhead)/Photo Identity proof issued by a People’s Representative (on official letterhead)/Identity Card issued by a recognised College/University/Aadhar/E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/Employee ID in original as well as a photocopy.

Exam Pattern:

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections namely English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

How to download IBPS PO admit card:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads “Download PO admit card’

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Affix a passport size photo on the admit card

Click here to download IBPS PO admit card 2019

