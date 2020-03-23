IBPS PO, Clerk, SO - VIII results declaration postponed, details here

education

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:35 IST

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the result declaration of provisional allotment under reserve list of CRP- PO/ MT, Clerk and Specialist Officers VIII due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IBPS announced the postponement of result declaration on Monday on its official website. Moreover, the expiration of reserve list for all these recruitment process shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course of time.

A notice released by IBPS on Monday reads,”Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders. The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in regularly for updates. Check official notice here