e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS PO, Clerk, SO - VIII results declaration postponed, details here

IBPS PO, Clerk, SO - VIII results declaration postponed, details here

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the result declaration of provisional allotment under reserve list of CRP- PO/ MT, Clerk and Specialist Officers VIII due to the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:35 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS results postponed
IBPS results postponed(HT File)
         

Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the result declaration of provisional allotment under reserve list of CRP- PO/ MT, Clerk and Specialist Officers VIII due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IBPS announced the postponement of result declaration on Monday on its official website. Moreover, the expiration of reserve list for all these recruitment process shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course of time.

A notice released by IBPS on Monday reads,”Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders. The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in regularly for updates. Check official notice here

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News