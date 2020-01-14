e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / IBPS PO interview call letter 2019 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download admit card

IBPS PO interview call letter 2019 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download admit card

IBPS on Tuesday released the admit cards for interview of candidates to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-IX) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:06 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS on Tuesday released the admit cards for interview of candidates to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-IX) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.
IBPS on Tuesday released the admit cards for interview of candidates to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-IX) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. (ibps.in)
         

IBPS on Tuesday released the admit cards for interview of candidates to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-IX) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The admit cards will be available for download till February 6.

Steps to download the IBPS PO interview call letters:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter (admit card) for PO/MT-IX interview

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO interview call letter.

Note: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for latest news and information on the exam.

tags
top news
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News