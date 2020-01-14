IBPS PO interview call letter 2019 released at ibps.in, here’s how to download admit card

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:06 IST

IBPS on Tuesday released the admit cards for interview of candidates to recruit Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees (CWE PO/MT-IX) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The admit cards will be available for download till February 6.

Steps to download the IBPS PO interview call letters:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to download call letter (admit card) for PO/MT-IX interview

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration number and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO interview call letter.

Note: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for latest news and information on the exam.