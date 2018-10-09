IBPS PO prelims 2018: Last minute tips for the examination

IBPS PO prelims exam is about to begin in less than a week’s time. Many aspirants must have finished their revisions, while some must be about to finish. The preliminary examination for IBPS PO 2018 has been scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 14, 20 and 21.

Here are some last minute tips for IBPS PO prelims 2018:

The preliminary examination for IBPS CWE PO/ MT will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and the pattern will be objective multiple choice question (MCQ) type. For the first time IBPS has introduced sectional timings. There will be 100 questions from 3 sections - English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability.

Reasoning ability

Reasoning section will have 35 questions. Don’t try to overburden yourself starting new topics now.

1. Most of the candidates consider reasoning as their strength

2 The trick to attempt the maximum number of questions in reasoning section is to attempt the difficult puzzles in the end.

3. Practice more and more puzzles because its weightage is more. Almost every year puzzle and sitting arrangement has 4-5 questions and there are 4 sets. So, overall 60% of the paper comprises of puzzle and sitting arrangement.

Important topics:

Puzzle and sitting arrangement |Inequality |Coding Decoding | Syllogism | Alpha Numeric Symbol Series

English language

The IBPS PO English language section paper is to test candidate’s understanding and hold over the language. One can easily score good marks in IBPS PO English Language section if his/her basic concepts are clear.

1. Practice questions form topics like Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Spotting the Error and Fill in the Blanks.

2 Don’t try to make many guesses.

3 Regular practice, constant reading from various sources and progress report will help you understand your scale of improvement.

In IBPS PO preliminary examination, there will be 30 questions from the following topics in this section.

Important topics:

Reading Comprehension | Cloze Test | Error Detection | Idioms and Phrases |Para Jumble | Sentence Completion

Quantitative aptitude

1. Scoring well in quantitative aptitude will make the difference between getting selected or rejected in this exam.

2. Preparation should never lead to high stress level. Make sure your study timetable for quantitative aptitude section for IBPS PO prelims includes mathematical quizzes and games like Sudoku.

3. Learning shortcut methods like memorising squares, cubes and common fraction to decimals can help in saving time.

In IBPS PO preliminary examination, there will be 35 questions from the following topics in this section.

Important topics:

Data Interpretation |Time and work |Number series |Probability |Percentage | Quadratic Equation

(Author Prashant Pandey is an exam expert at OnlineTyari. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:31 IST