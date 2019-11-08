IBPS PO Prelims scores 2019 released, here’s how to check at ibps.in

education

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:25 IST

IBPS on Friday released the scores of candidates of the online preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers (PO)/management trainees (CRP PO/MT-IX). The IBPS PO Prelims scores can be viewed until November 30.

On Friday (November 1), IBPS had declared the results of the preliminary exam to recruit probationary officers.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims scores 2019

How to check IBPS PO Prelims scores 2019: 1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for IBPS PO prelims scores 2019 3) You will be directed to a new login page 4) Enter your registration no, password and captcha code 5) Login and your IBPS PO prelims scores 2019 will be displayed on the screen 6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer.

IBPS Probationary Officer preliminary exam is of qualifying nature. A total of 4,336 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The Prelims exam was held in two batches on October 12, 13 and 19, 2019.

Note: Visit the official website of IBPS for latest updates on the exam.