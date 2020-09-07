e-paper
Home / Education / IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam postponed, check details here

IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam postponed, check details here

Earlier, IBPS RRB preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, which has now been postponed until further notice.

education Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam.
IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam.(File photo )
         

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday postponed the IBPS RRB preliminary examination due to unavoidable circumstances. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Earlier, IBPS RRB preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, which has now been postponed until further notice.

“Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020,” reads the official notification.

The institute will announce the revised examination schedule for IBPS RRB exam on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) across various regional rural banks.

For regular updates regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the IBPS’s official website.

