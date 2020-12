IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:20 IST

IBPS RRB Results : Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday declared the result of RRB Office Assistant (multipurpose) recruitment examinations under CRP VIII. Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB exams can check the provisional allotment - reserve list on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The link to check the results will be active till December 22. Candidates are advised to download their result before the link is deactivated.

How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the top that reads IBPS CRP VIII office assistant result (provisional list)

Key in your registration number and password/ date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant Result