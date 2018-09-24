IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains 2018: Last minute tips and tricks

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has successfully conducted the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Exam 2018. Candidates are now preparing for the next round, IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains, which is on September 30.

Here are the last minute tips and tricks to clear IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains 2018:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Exam Pattern

For IBPS RRB Mains Examination, a total of 200 questions will be asked from all the subjects. The number of questions from each subject is 40. The total time allotted to solve these 200 questions is 2 hours. For IBPS RRB Mains Examination, there will be 5 sections.

1. Reasoning Ability

2. Quantitative Aptitude

3. General Awareness

4. English/ Hindi Language

5. Computer Language

A candidate will be negatively marked for a wrong answer. If the candidate clears this exam, he/she will be selected for the post of IBPS RRB Office Assistant. The candidates will be allotted seats in various Regional Rural Bank based on the scores achieved in IBPS RRB Mains.

Section-wise advice

Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Section has a number of topics. Start preparing topic by topic and then make yourself clear with Questions under Reasoning that are your strength. Segregate the topics which you are weak in and practice those every day. Don’t try to cover everything included in the syllabus. Just focus on the important topics which carry a high weightage of marks.

Here is the pattern in which questions are asked (based on of previous exams):

1) Sitting Arrangement and Puzzles: 21 questions

2) Direction Sense: 4 questions

3) Data Sufficiency: 5 questions

4) Machine Input-Output: 5 questions

5) Logical Reasoning: 5 questions

6) Quantitative Aptitude

To master this section, you need to combine skills with strategy. What is essential is to have an idea of all types of questions that are asked in the test, so that you can attempt them in the correct manner. Learn tables and squares till 30, cube till 15, cube roots up to 10 and fractions up to 15.

*Use tips tricks or direct formulas that can be used to conclude the answer.

*Solve various math puzzles like sudoku which will help in logical building.

Here is the pattern in which questions are asked (based on of previous exams):

1) Data Interpretation: 20

2) Time and Work: 1

3) Ratio and Proportion: 1

4) Partnership: 1

5) Wrong Number Series: 5

6) Data Sufficiency: 5

7) Miscellaneous (Probability, Mixture and Allegation, Boat and Stream etc.) : 7

English Language

Candidates’ understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested.

English Section in Mains judges your ability to understand English and Proper Usage of Grammar. For improvement on understanding English Read Newspapers and Books on Grammar.

Work on your vocabulary as it helps in solving one word substitution and sentence correction questions.

You need to develop a habit to learn new words daily from newspapers, news channels, books etc. It will help you to build up your own vocab of essential word

Here is the pattern in which questions are asked (based on of previous exams):

1) Reading Comprehension (Economic breakdown) – 14 Questions

2) Sentence Filler (Idioms/ sentence/ word based) – 10 Questions

3) Sentence Improvement – 5 Questions

4) Opposite Pairs, Sentence connectors: 11

Computer Knowledge

You need to limit yourself towards developing a basic understanding of these topics since the level of questions will be elementary in IBPS RRB Officer Scale Mains Examination. But, make sure you attempt a bunch of online mock tests.

General Awareness

Most candidates are able to secure good marks in this section but there is a significant number question which candidates might find confusing. Maximum questions in this section are generally asked from the topics related to:

1) Current Affairs (last 6 months)

2) Banking Awareness – Indian Financial System

3) History and Structure of Indian Banking

4) Indian Economy

5) Regulatory bodies – RBI, SEBI, IRDA, PFRDA, FSDC, FMC

6) History/Functions/Roles of RBI

7) Budget Basics

8) Current Union Budget

9) International Organisations/ Financial Institutions

(Author Prashant Pandey is an exam expert at OnlineTyari.com. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 18:03 IST