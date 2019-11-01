e-paper
IBPS RRB PO Main scores 2019 to be released today at ibps.in, here’s how to check marks

IBPS RRB PO Mains scores 2019 : IBPS will on Friday, November 1 release the scores of candidate of Officer scale 1 or PO main examination 2019.

education Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:04 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS will on Friday, November 1 release the scores of candidate of Officer scale 1 or PO main examination 2019.
IBPS will on Friday, November 1 release the scores of candidate of Officer scale 1 or PO main examination 2019. (ibps.in)
         

IBPS will on Friday, November 1 release the scores of candidate of Officer scale 1 or PO main examination 2019. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had declared thec results of the IBPS PO main examination last Friday (October 25).

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 (PO main)examination was held on September 22. The interview for candidates who have passed the IBPS PO main exam is scheduled to be held in November. The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I will be made in January 2020.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO main scores:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in 2) Click on the link for scores 3) You will be directed to a new page to log in 4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format 5) Login to view your scores 6)

Save it on your computer and take a printout

Note: Visit IBPS’s official website for latest news and updates about IBPS PO exam 2019

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 14:03 IST

