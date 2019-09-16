IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2019 to be declared today at ibps.in

education

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results for RRB PO prelims exam for officers scale- 1 today, September 16, 2019. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result can be checked in late evening today at ibps.in.

The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam was held on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019. The Office Assistant prelims exam was held on August 17, 18 and 25.

Candidates who clear the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam will have to appear for its main exam. Earlier, the IBPS RRB PO Officers Scale- 1 main exam was scheduled to be held on September 22. The result of its main exam will be declared in the month of October. IBPS will then conduct an interview for the qualified candidates in the month of November. However, the dates are tentative.

IBPS will also released a final schedule for IBPS RRB CRP VIII main exam today, September 16. Candidates can check the same in the evening today at ibps.in.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

2) Click on the link to view ‘online preliminary exam result status for CWE RRB officer scale I’ running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to a new page to log in

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format and login

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save on your computer

