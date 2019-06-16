IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Application begins on June 18 for 12, 000 vacancies of Officer and Assistant grade

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced around 12,000 vacancies for regional rural banks (RRB). The application process will begin on June 18, Tuesday and will end on July 4, 2019.

IBPS has invited applications for the posts of Officer Assistant, Officer scale 1- Assistant Manager, Officer Scale 2- Manager and Officer Scale 3- Senior Manager.

According to the IBPS notification there are 12,000 vacancies including 7373 vacancies for Office Assistant,4856 for Officer Scale 1, 1746 vacancies for officer scale 2, 207 vacancies for Officer scale 3.

For IBPS RRB assistant posts, a preliminary and main exam will be conducted while for IBPS RRB officer posts, prelims, mains and interview will be conducted for the candidates to shortlist.

Important dates

Pre-Exam Training for Office Assistant will be conducted from July 27 to August 1, 2019.

Online Preliminary Examination for Officer Scale- 1 will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11.

Online Preliminary Examination for Office Assistant------ August 17, 18 and 25.

Online Examination – Main / Single Officers (I, II & III) ------– September 22, 2019.

Online Examination – Main for Office Assistant ----- September 29, 2019.

Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III)--------- October 2019

Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III)------ October 2019

Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III) ------November 2019

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant. (Multipurpose))---January 2020

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 12:34 IST