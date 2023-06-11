IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Scale I, II and III & Office Assistants (Multipurpose) at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs XII. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 21. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer Scale I, II and III posts

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ibps.in. The online preliminary examination will be conducted in August 2023.

Direct link to apply for Officer Scale I post

Direct link to apply for Officier Scale II and III

Direct link to apply for the post of Office Assistant Multipurpose

The application fee for all other candidates is ₹850 and for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates the application fee is ₹175.

This recruitment drive will fill up over 8000 Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Notification here